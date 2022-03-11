STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Greenfield mega dairy plant coming up in Raviryal

The plant will have a capacity of five lakh litres per day, which is expandable to eight lakh litres.

Milk Cans

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday said the State government is establishing a greenfield mega-dairy plant at Raviryal in Maheshwaram mandal of Rangareddy district under the Dairy Processing and Infrastructure Development Fund (DIDF) scheme with an outlay of Rs 246.25 crore. 

The plant will have a capacity of five lakh litres per day, which is expandable to eight lakh litres. The construction works have already began, the Minister informed the Assembly.

Replying to a question raised during the Question Hour, the Minister said the present milk production in the State is 162.68 lakh litres per day. 

“As envisioned by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to ensure that the family profession is encouraged in order provide livelihood, the government introduced Milch Animal Distribution Scheme for the benefit of 2,13,000 members of four co-operative dairies — Telangana State Dairy Development Co-operative Federation Limited, Nalgonda-Rangareddy Milk Producers Mutually aided Co-operative Union Limited, Karimnagar Milk Producers Company Limited and Mulukanoor Women’s Mutually Aided Milk Producers Co-operative Union Limited,” he said. 

“Under the scheme, 75 per cent subsidy is being given to SC/ST dairy farmers and 50 per cent to the other beneficiaries. The government is providing Rs 4 cash incentive per litre to the dairy farmers who are selling milk to these co-operative dairies,” he added.

