Telangana HC reserves order in BJP MLAs plea

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday reserved its orders in a plea filed by three BJP MLAs suspended from the duration of the Budget session of the State Assembly. D Prakash Reddy, senior counsel for the petitioners, informed Justice Shameen Akhtar that despite frantic efforts, the notice from the High Court Registry could not be served to Legislative Assembly Secretary Narasimha Charyulu. Even his phone was switched off due to which the notice was sent to him through WhatsApp, he said.

After hearing counsel, Justice Akhtar questioned the Advocate General as to why the special messenger from the High Court Registry as well as the personal assistant of MLA Raghunandan Rao could not serve the notice to the Assembly Secretary.

He adjourned the writ petition for a while to get a report from the High Court Registry. After lunch, Justice Akhtar heard the arguments for some time and reserved orders.