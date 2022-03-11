TSAA forges partnerships for high-quality training of drone pilots

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Given Telangana is already a front runner in drones sector, the Telangana State Aviation Academy (TSAA) has undertaken an extensive revamp with the selection of a Hyderabad-based company as the training partner, replacement of drones with new versions, and an increased focus on working professionals in areas of drone application.

TSAA has one of the largest airspaces in the country for drone training viz. 280 acres flight area, 920 metres runaway. and also a diverse set of small category drones. With a revamped approach and a prior experience of training 70 drone pilots, TSAA has already conducted two new batches and is currently about to conclude its third batch of pilot training. TSAA offers drone/ RPA pilot training and drone/ RPA pilot certification.

TSAA is working in collaboration with Marut Drones, a Hyderabad-based drone startup for executing high quality training curriculum by employing highly trained instructors, advanced equipment and DGCA compliant processes.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT & Industries) said, “Telangana has been a key advocate for the adoption of drone technology, and understands that the availability of skilled pilots is the most critical for expansion of this sector. Hence, TSAA is now forging new partnerships and ensuring the highest quality of training programme to ensure Telangana remains a front runner in drone technology.”