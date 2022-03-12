English medium decision worries trainers of other mediums

Mohsin Ali By

HYDERABAD: Following the decision to introduce English as the medium of instruction in State-run schools from next year, D.El.Ed and B.Ed candidates with Telugu and Urdu methodologies are now concerned about their future. They are worried that if the government prefers trainers with English methodology in the coming Teachers Recruitment Test, it will be a major loss for them.

Thousands of these Diploma in Elementary Education (D.Ed) and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) qualified candidates from government District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET) who completed their course in Telugu and Urdu methodologies with English as an optional have been waiting for the job notifications. They believe that if the government introduces education in English mode, the number of Telugu and Urdu Medium schools will be reduced, consequently, recruitment in Telugu and Urdu medium schools will go down.

According to School Education Department data, among the 13,000 vacancies, around 10,000 are teaching and 3,000 are Head of the Departments and non-teaching staff. Of the total vacancies, around 6,000 are for Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs), over 3,000 for Schools Assistants (SAs), 1,000 are in Model Schools and over 3,000 administrative and non-teaching staff. “I have done my D.El.Ed in Telugu medium in a government DIET college with English methodology,” Syed Barkatullah, a qualified trainer from Mahabubnagar said.

He had cleared the eligibility test in Telugu but not in English, though he had taken both in 2017. However, he didn’t get the job, but was confident that he could clear the test in the coming eligibility test.

Barkatullah added that while most students in government DIET come from Telugu and Urdu backgrounds, it is difficult to clear the test in English.

Meanwhile, Education department officials have made it clear that other mediums will continue along with English medium. Eligible trainers from all mediums need not be worried because opportunities will be equal for all, they say.