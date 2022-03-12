Funds allocated for welfare of all communities: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao said that funds are being allocated for the welfare and development of all communities irrespective of caste or creed. The State government does not believe in divisive politics by creating a rift among people on the basis of religion, he said.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for various developmental works worth Rs 738 crore in Uppal Assembly constituency, the Minister said that Telangana has become an ideal State in the country due to simultaneous implementation of development and welfare programmes.

The Minister inaugurated Uppal Theme Park and Vaikuntadhamam in Uppal Assembly Constituency. The minister also laid foundation stone for STP plant at HMT Nagar in Nacharam.

The government is spending Rs 900 crore for the strategic nala development programme. The development works of nala are being carried out ensuring that every drop of rainwater goes to river Musi, the Minister said, adding that the STP in Nacharam is being undertaken at a cost of Rs 75 crore.

Rama Rao also said that flyovers are being constructed on either side of Uppal crossroad. A skywalk is being constructed at Uppal at an estimated cost of Rs 35 crore.

The Minister said that new pensions will be provided to the eligible beneficiaries from next month. State government is attracting investments and the revenue generated is being utilised for the benefit of the poor and to develop the State, he added.