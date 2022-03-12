Hyderabad emerging as ideal destination for tech giants to set up data centres

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After IT, pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences, Hyderabad is being considered a secure destination for data centres with several tech giants lining up to establish these facilities here.

A few days after Microsoft announced that it will invest nearly Rs 15,000 crore over 15 years into the new data centre region spread across three sites — Chandanvelly, Ellikatta and Kottur — CtrlS, Asia’s largest rated-4 hyperscale data centre and managed services player, is now planning to establish a data centre that would be 20 times bigger than its existing facility.

Powered by 200 MW, the world class data centre will be first in terms of capacity in south India. Data centres which are dedicated spaces to house computer systems, associated components and storage systems require large space. CtrlS plans to establish its data centre in two million sqft, one of the largest in the country. The first phase is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2022. “This data centre will play a key role in digitising Telangana. All consumption needs of Telangana will be met by Hyderabad. Over 3,000 jobs will be directly created directly with this facility. Construction will begin soon. Normally it will take 2 years to build the data centre in a phased manner,” said BS Rao, Vice President (Marketing), CtrlS Datacenters Ltd.

A few days back, Webworks, a leader in the data centres and cloud services market, acquired a standalone building to establish its first data centre in Hyderabad. This new, state-of-the-art interconnected data centre offers 1,20,000 sq.ft of colocation campus and IT load up to 6 MW is expected on it. Webworks Data Centre CEO Nikhil Rathi said,

“For Telangana, which has a unique approach to data centres, it will be an ambitious expansion. Our data centre facility enables users to rapidly expand their digital transformation strategies. On this global data centre platform, our customers will be able to choose from ecosystems that allow them to effectively reach their surroundings, customers and partners.” A report by JLL in 2021 said that the present capacity of data centres which stand at 33 MW will go up to 95 MW by next year.

CtrlS to set up one of largest centres soon

