TSBIE to provide online classes for Inter students ahead of exams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an aim to help students score good marks in the upcoming Intermediate Public Examination (IPE), the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has decided to provide online classes to the students in addition to the physical classes. Intermediate Examinations are to be held from April 22 to May 11.

The Board on Friday released the schedule for the online classes and informed students about the same. According to the schedule, all the subjects will be transmitted from Monday to Friday, in the morning and evening. Classes for Intermediate first year have been scheduled between 5 pm and 8:30 pm, while classes for second year students will be held between 7 am and 9 pm. Classes for first and second year Vocational students will be aired through T-SAT NIPUNA, the release said.