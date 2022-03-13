India, Namibia committed to partnership in pharma sector

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Trade between India and Namibia stood at approximately $80 million in the last few years. Namibia imports drugs and pharmaceuticals, chemicals and agricultural machinery from India. While as India is interested in Namibian diamonds, both countries are committed to a robust partnership in diamond and pharma sectors.

The India-Africa Trade Council organised a summit on Saturday, which was attended by the business community in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. President of Indian Economic Trade Organisation Dr Asif Iqbal and the High Commissioner of Namibia to India HE Gabriel Sinimbo pledged to strengthen trade relationship between the two nations.

Trade Commissioner of Industrialists and Businessmen from Telangana, Dr Tasneem Shariff, spoke about accelerating India’s relationship with the Southern African region and its port proximity to Walvis Bay for the various other nations around the region.

“The Diamond Park project that can enable students to learn diamond trade and other related self-reliant skill sets. Very soon our students will go to Namibia to learn the intrinsic details of the Diamond sector,” said Dr Tasneem.

High Commissioner of Namibia to India HE Gabriel Sinimbo said global trade relations were essential, and that he was gratified to see development of trade relations between India and Namibia. He also appealed to Telangana businessmen to invest in Namibia.

Growing relations

