UP poll result won’t have any impact in Telangana: Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Back in the city after months of arduous election campaign in Uttar Pradesh, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that the poll result of that State would not have any impact in Telangana, and TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will remain as strong as ever. Stating that the BJP has won in UP with its 80:20 formula, he said that the same cannot be applied to Telangana.

Though his meeting with Minister KT Rama Rao on Assembly premises has caught the media attention on Saturday, he clarified that it was of no ‘political significance’ amidst the rumours that he met the Minister to seek deputy chairman’s post in the Legislative Council for one of the AIMIM council members.