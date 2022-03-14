Focus on schools, DIET colleges wait for Telangana government's benevolence

Mohsin Ali By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the Telangana government is focusing on enhancement of education in State-run schools and has also taken up development of infrastructure in public schools under 'Mana Vooru Mana Badi' programme, it appears that the focus has shifted from the institutions that produce teachers.

The existing District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) colleges are the best example of this, since only 10 such institutions are currently functioning across the State, that too with no proper staff and infrastructure.

A job-oriented course, Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) is a course in demand by aspirants for teachers posts. Students, especially from rural areas prefer D.El.Ed after Intermediate.

DIET is the first choice of candidates who desire to be a Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) but surprisingly, the course seemingly has lost its charm after bifurcation. Many aspirants say that due to being overlooked by the State government, enrollment has decreased.

No efforts have been made to establish the DIET colleges; no new colleges have been sanctioned after bifurcation. Though the number of districts have been increased 33 from 10 in the newly formed state, DIET colleges remain stagnant at 10.

Those institutions are being managed by the outsourcing staff as no regular staff has been recruited since 2014 or promoted in DIET colleges.

The Chief Minister has announced that the government will recruit over 13,000 teachers this year; half of them are SGTs. The SGT trainers who had passed from DIET colleges in the last seven years have completed their course without instructors.

The existing training institutions are badly neglected and in pathetic condition; the School Education Department has turned blind eye and is not reacting to the requests made by the students and parents.

Most of the DIET colleges are being run without sufficient staff and infrastructure. According to the students of DIET colleges in Vikarabad and Medak districts, no regular faculty has been appointed for many years. Lecturers who are teaching in these institutions are deputed from various high schools, which is affecting the quality of education.

Depicting official apathy

