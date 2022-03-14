Iron age Menhir found in Telangana's Mahabubabad district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A six-foot-tall menhir from the Iron Age was found at Ellarigudem, a hamlet of Beechrajupalli village of Maripeda mandal in Mahabubabad district, Dr E Sivanagireddy, archaeologist and CEO, Pleach India Foundation, said on Sunday.

The menhir, which according to him could be 3,500 years old, would have been erected in memory of a dead person. It measures 6 ft in height and 3 ft in diameter and was buried 3ft deep, as it was discovered by the side of a road in the hamlet.

Dr Sivanagireddy said that it was a chance discovery during his survey of archaeological and heritage remains in Maripeda mandal conducted under the 'Preserve Heritage for Posterity' programme. According to S Haragopal, convener, Kotha Telangana Charitra Brindam, the menhir belonged to the megalithic period and is peculiar due to the white-coloured stone erected as the menhir.

Dr K Mahender Reddy, former director, GSI, has opined that the menhir is made of a Leuco granite stone (weathered and comprising almost negligible mafic minerals) dating back to 2,500 million years, holding a lot of historical importance in terms of geology.

Dr Sivanagireddy sensitised the local community to preserve it for its archaeological significance by arranging a barricade to protect it, and also to arrange a plaque embossed with the details of the menhir. He was accompanied by Dr Shyamsundar Rao, designs-in-charge of the Buddhavanam project.