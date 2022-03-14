STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Iron age Menhir found in Telangana's Mahabubabad district

The menhir, which according to him could be 3,500 years old, would have been erected in memory of a dead person.

Published: 14th March 2022 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

Archaeologists stand near the Menhir at Ellarigudem hamlet on Sunday

Archaeologists stand near the Menhir at Ellarigudem hamlet. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A six-foot-tall menhir from the Iron Age was found at Ellarigudem, a hamlet of Beechrajupalli village of Maripeda mandal in Mahabubabad district, Dr E Sivanagireddy, archaeologist and CEO, Pleach India Foundation, said on Sunday.

The menhir, which according to him could be 3,500 years old, would have been erected in memory of a dead person. It measures 6 ft in height and 3 ft in diameter and was buried 3ft deep, as it was discovered by the side of a road in the hamlet.

Dr Sivanagireddy said that it was a chance discovery during his survey of archaeological and heritage remains in Maripeda mandal conducted under the 'Preserve Heritage for Posterity' programme. According to S Haragopal, convener, Kotha Telangana Charitra Brindam, the menhir belonged to the megalithic period and is peculiar due to the white-coloured stone erected as the menhir.

Dr K Mahender Reddy, former director, GSI, has opined that the menhir is made of a Leuco granite stone (weathered and comprising almost negligible mafic minerals) dating back to 2,500 million years, holding a lot of historical importance in terms of geology. 

Dr Sivanagireddy sensitised the local community to preserve it for its archaeological significance by arranging a barricade to protect it, and also to arrange a plaque embossed with the details of the menhir. He was accompanied by Dr Shyamsundar Rao, designs-in-charge of the Buddhavanam project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr E Sivanagireddy Mahabubabad district Iron Age Ellarigudem Menhir Iron Age menhir
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp