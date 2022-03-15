Admissions to 8 new medical colleges from ’23: Harish

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Of the 12 sanctioned medical colleges in the State, the four in Mahbubnagar, Siddipet, Suryapet and Nalgonda have already started functioning, while the eight others in Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Wanaparthy, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagtial, Nagarkurnool and Ramagundam will start their sessions from the 2022-23 academic year, said Medical and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday.

While hitting out against the Centre, Harish said that though the BJP-led government had recently sanctioned 171 medical colleges across the country, Telangana didn’t even get one. Despite this, the State government will continue its developmental programme of setting up a medical college in each of the 33 districts in the State, he added.

Speaking in the Assembly, the Minister said that the seats for post-graduate medical courses in the newly established colleges will be announced three or four years after the first MBBS batch takes admission.