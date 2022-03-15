All police stations being modernised: Mahmood

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All police stations across the State are being modernised, Home Minister M Mahmood Ali told the Assembly on Monday Answering a question raised by TRS members Kranthi Kiran and others, Mahmood Ali said that the government will set up police stations wherever required as the law and order is the priority of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

He hailed the Chief Minister for increasing the budget allocation to the Home department from over Rs 6,000 crore in 2021-22 to over Rs 9,000 crore for 2022-23. This enhanced allocation is for the construction of modern police stations and other offices including office of the Police Commissioner, SPs, sub-Divisional Police Office, Inspectors and implement the latest technological initiatives. The Home Minister said that all police stations are being modernised and the government is arranging funds for their maintenance. While performance ranks are being awarded to the police stations, awards are being given to personnel based on their performance, he said.

CM hailed for hike in budgetary allocation

