Congress leaders flag off Meenakshi’s padyatra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj Sangathan (RGPRS) Chairman Meenakshi Natarajan began her Sarvodaya Sankalp Padyatra from Bhoodan Pochampally in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Monday. Marking 75 years of Bhoodan movement, the padyatra was flagged off by Congress leaders including AICC secretary Bose Raju, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, PCC Campaign Committee Chairman Madhu Yashki, MLA Seethakka and others.

They recalled that Congress was part of land reforms that aimed at reducing economic disparities. The leaders recalled the unfilled promises made by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao like distribution of 3-acres of lands among SCs and other backward committees.

They said that the primary objective of the yatra was to highlight the loot by KCR-led government, which was more visible across villages.