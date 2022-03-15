KT Rama Rao launches Gramener office in city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday inaugurated Gramener’s new state-of-the-art development and research office in Hyderabad on Monday.

Gramener is a New Jersey-based data science and storytelling company. To scale Gramener’s vision and to provide value to enterprises, its Hyderabad office will have a capacity of 250-plus data science resources with a unique skill combination of statistics, design, and technology. During the event, Rama Rao highlighted the importance of data science and how it plays a key role in helping governments make decisions for the welfare of the citizens.

Gramener’s co-founder Naveen Gattu said, “Gramener originated in Hyderabad in 2010 as the first data science and storytelling company and soon expanded to global horizons, enhancing decision-making process in enterprises, the public sector, and non-profits.”

Inauguration of VUP, three-lane flyover at LB Nagar tomorrow

The three-lane unidirectional flyover at Bairamalguda and the Vehicle Under Pass (VUP) at LB Nagar will be opened for traffic by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on March 16. The new left-hand side of the Bairamalguda flyover was built at an estimated cost of `28.64 crore. It will provide a signal-free flow journey to commuters from Owaisi Junction to Uppal Junction. The total length of the unidirectional flyover total length is about 780 metres