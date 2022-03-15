STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KT Rama Rao launches Gramener office in city

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday inaugurated Gramener’s new state-of-the-art development and research office in Hyderabad on Monday. 

Published: 15th March 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

K T Rama Rao, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD)

K T Rama Rao, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday inaugurated Gramener’s new state-of-the-art development and research office in Hyderabad on Monday. 

Gramener is a New Jersey-based data science and storytelling company. To scale Gramener’s vision and to provide value to enterprises, its Hyderabad office will have a capacity of 250-plus data science resources with a unique skill combination of statistics, design, and technology. During the event, Rama Rao highlighted the importance of data science and how it plays a key role in helping governments make decisions for the welfare of the citizens. 

Gramener’s co-founder Naveen Gattu said, “Gramener originated in Hyderabad in 2010 as the first data science and storytelling company and soon expanded to global horizons, enhancing decision-making process in enterprises, the public sector, and non-profits.”

Inauguration of VUP, three-lane flyover at LB Nagar tomorrow

The three-lane unidirectional flyover at Bairamalguda and the Vehicle Under Pass (VUP) at LB Nagar will be opened for traffic by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on March 16. The new left-hand side of the Bairamalguda flyover was built at an estimated cost of `28.64 crore. It will provide a signal-free flow journey to commuters from Owaisi Junction to Uppal Junction. The total length of the unidirectional flyover total length is about 780 metres

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp