STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Leaders plan to meet top brass as cracks within TPCC widen  

Even within Youth Congress some leaders are given unwarranted importance and conferred responsibilities, while others are being ignored.

Published: 15th March 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leaders meet at former Minister Marri sasidhar Reddy’s residence in Hyderabad on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress leaders who ‘continue to feel humiliated’ within the party have decided to meet the high command in Delhi by end of this month. The leaders feel that their voices are not being heard. 

Senior Congress leaders including former PCC chiefs, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, V Hanumantha Rao, former Minister J Geetha Reddy, MLAs T Jagga Reddy, D Sridhar Babu, Kisan Congress national vice-president M Kodanda Reddy and some other leaders held a meeting at residence of former Minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy on his invitation on Monday. 

The leaders found an opportunity following the party’s debacle in recently held Assembly elections in five States to emphasise on the ‘wrong doings’ of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy. They have decided seek appointments with AICC chief Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi to bring the ‘ground realities’ in the State to their notice. 

They allege that the Revanth Reddy was acting ‘unilaterally’ and neither the opinion of seniors were being taken into consideration nor the party’s long standing conventions are being followed. 

Some of the leaders also highlighted how despite being in-charge of some districts, they were not being informed upon PCC chief’s visit and face humiliation from local leaders. While others felt that entire ‘TDP batch’ was given priority over ‘original’ Congress leaders. 

Even within Youth Congress some leaders are given unwarranted importance and conferred responsibilities, while others are being ignored. “If this continues, the party would lose most of the Assembly seats in the next elections like Huzurabad,” lamented a leader, who attended the meeting. It is said that another meeting will be held to plan their Delhi visit in coming days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TPCC Ponnala Lakshmaiah V Hanumantha Rao J Geetha Reddy M Kodanda Reddy
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp