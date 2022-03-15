Leaders plan to meet top brass as cracks within TPCC widen  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress leaders who ‘continue to feel humiliated’ within the party have decided to meet the high command in Delhi by end of this month. The leaders feel that their voices are not being heard.

Senior Congress leaders including former PCC chiefs, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, V Hanumantha Rao, former Minister J Geetha Reddy, MLAs T Jagga Reddy, D Sridhar Babu, Kisan Congress national vice-president M Kodanda Reddy and some other leaders held a meeting at residence of former Minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy on his invitation on Monday.

The leaders found an opportunity following the party’s debacle in recently held Assembly elections in five States to emphasise on the ‘wrong doings’ of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy. They have decided seek appointments with AICC chief Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi to bring the ‘ground realities’ in the State to their notice.

They allege that the Revanth Reddy was acting ‘unilaterally’ and neither the opinion of seniors were being taken into consideration nor the party’s long standing conventions are being followed.

Some of the leaders also highlighted how despite being in-charge of some districts, they were not being informed upon PCC chief’s visit and face humiliation from local leaders. While others felt that entire ‘TDP batch’ was given priority over ‘original’ Congress leaders.

Even within Youth Congress some leaders are given unwarranted importance and conferred responsibilities, while others are being ignored. “If this continues, the party would lose most of the Assembly seats in the next elections like Huzurabad,” lamented a leader, who attended the meeting. It is said that another meeting will be held to plan their Delhi visit in coming days.