STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Researchers from IIIT-H monitor street-level pollution in Hyderabad

Realising that in order to cover the entire city, a mobile solution would be more appropriate, the team has now collaborated with a local college.

Published: 15th March 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Air Pollution

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Insights gained on all facets of air pollution can help in empowering citizens to make informed choices on where to reside and also in assisting the government in mitigating health risks to the people. A multi-disciplinary project on ‘IoT enabled Smart Cities: Pollution, Health and Governance’, funded by the National Geospatial Programme (NGP), DST, India and the PRIF Social Incubator Program (2019), is working in this direction. 

It is a collaborative effort with the Smart City Living Lab at IIIT-H, the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), and the Telangana government. “We’re trying to monitor the levels of air pollution in the city of Hyderabad to study its effects on health and then we will present our findings to the government to take the necessary steps to deal with it,” said Prof Sachin Chaudhari, who is leading the IoT-based air pollution-monitoring efforts.

A research team with students from both the Computer Science and the Electronics and Communication streams initially began the IoT project by monitoring PM2.5 and PM10 (particulate matter of 2.5 and 10 micrometres in diameter respectively) in the IIIT-H campus. In 2020 and 2021, they ventured outside the campus and deployed around 40 devices at traffic signals, in public gardens and even in some residential gated communities in Gachibowli. In addition to research students, Vivek Gupta from the Electronics lab also actively participated in this activity.

Realising that in order to cover the entire city, a mobile solution would be more appropriate, the team has now collaborated with a local college. With its buses crisscrossing the entire length and breadth of the city, a few sensor nodes have been deployed atop them. What makes the air pollution monitoring project even more unique is that the sensor devices have been designed in-house by the IIIT-H team. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIIT Hyderabad National Geospatial Programme
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp