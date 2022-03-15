STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TS rural bodies given Rs 680 cr grant last year: Kishan Reddy

He stated that a total of Rs 31,765.3 crore had been released for different States in financial year 2021-22.

Published: 15th March 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Union Ministry of Finance has released Rs 682.5 crore grant-in-aid for rural local bodies in Telangana in 2021-22, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Monday.

He stated that a total of Rs 31,765.3 crore had been released for different States in financial year 2021-22. “The Finance Minister has released Rs 682.5 crore grand-in-aid for Telangana,” he tweeted. 

Out of the total grant-in-aid earmarked for Panchayat Raj institutions, 60 per cent is earmarked for national priorities like drinking water supply, rainwater harvesting and sanitation (referred as tied grants), while 40 per cent is untied and is to be utilized at the discretion of the Panchayat Raj institutions. 

The local body grants are meant to ensure additional funds to rural local bodies over and above the funds allocated by the Centre and the State for sanitation and drinking water under the Centre-sponsored Schemes.

