Two thieves escape from Khammam PS, cops manage to catch only one

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Two suspected bike lifters escaped from Mudigonda police station on Monday morning. But police nabbed one offender at Laxmipuram village by evening and have been searching for other accused.

The incident came to light on Monday evening, but police is tight lipped about the incident. Five days ago, Mudigonda police took two persons into custody at Banapuram village, said sources and added that police recovered six bikes and Rs 20,000 cash from them.

They were kept in police station for further investigation, but while duty police staff was asleep, the offenders managed to remove handcuffs with the help of a blade and escaped. It is learnt that while escaping the thieves stole the purse of a Home Guard.

Out of the two bike lifters, one is an interstate thief K Venkateswalu alias Katigadu. The CCTV cameras were not working as there was power cut at that time, so the incident was not captured on cameras.