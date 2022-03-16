STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Delay in project completion affects quality of construction, deprives State of revenue: Report

Huge capital was blocked due to delays in the completion of irrigation projects. 

Published: 16th March 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Notes, Money, Currency

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The CAG report on State Finances for the year ended March 2020 pointed out that the State government did not bestow required attention to asset creation during 2019-20 and capital expenditure dipped in comparison to the preceding year. Huge capital was blocked due to delays in the completion of irrigation projects. 

 “Irrigation projects are taken up and approved on the basis of data that supports an implicit assumption that the benefits of the project will outweigh the costs. Non-completion of projects not only adversely affects the quality of the expenditure but also deprives the State of the intended benefits of economic growth. Further, the State government did not disclose the financial results of any of the irrigation projects. As a result, there was no assurance of returns from the public investments in Irrigation and Flood control,” the CAG report said. 

“There were 24 ongoing irrigation projects (commenced between 1983 to 2017) as of March 2020. The original cost of these projects was revised from Rs 1,16,823.02 crore to Rs 2,21,107.40 crore i.e., an escalation by Rs 1,04,284.38 crore. An expenditure of Rs 1,26,849.89 crore was incurred on these projects as of June 2020. In addition to this, as per Appendix IX of the Finance Accounts, the Government has a pending liability of Rs 7,072.19 crore in respect of 19 ongoing irrigation projects. In the case of other departments, 580 projects or works with an estimated cost of Rs 16,678.54 crore remained incomplete and expenditure of Rs 9,211.55 crore was incurred as of March 2020 on these delayed projects. In addition to this, as per Appendix IX of the Finance Accounts, the government has a pending liability of Rs 716.50 crore in respect of 362 other ongoing projects or works,” the CAG report said.

‘Money blocked’

Irrigation projects are taken up and approved on the basis of data that supports an implicit assumption that the benefits of the project will outweigh the costs. However, huge capital was blocked due to delays in the completion

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CAG Report
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp