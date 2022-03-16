TS to KRMB: Stop AP from tapping Tungabhadra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Irrigation Department of Telangana asked the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to take appropriate measures to stop Andhra Pradesh from drawing water from the Tungabhadra river through Guru-Raghavendra and other lift irrigation schemes till they are appraised by KRMB/Central Water Commission (CWC) and approved by the Apex Council.

In a letter to the KRMB chairman on Tuesday, Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar said that the AP government had taken up the new project -- Guru-Raghavendra scheme to lift 5.373 tmcft of water from the right bank of Tungabhadra river by means of several individual lift irrigation schemes, totalling 13, and small lift irrigation schemes starting from downstream of RDS and up to Sunkesula barrage.

Control of Rajolibanda

In another letter, he asked the KRMB to take operational control of Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS). “RDS is a diversion scheme and not a distribution scheme. As Telangana is unable to realise its share of water for the past three decades it is requested that KRMB to take over RDS anicut into its jurisdiction and ensure that 15.9 tmcft to TS area realised. In case, KRMB desires to go for studies, it should conduct study by removing all mound, deposits of silt accumulated in between the head regulator and the rivulet (Rajoli Vagu) joining the Tungabhadra river.”