22-year-old Banjara singer dies by suicide

Nalgonda-based singer Jatavath Mohan, known for his Banjara songs on social media platforms, was found hanging from the ceiling of his rented room in Saidabad late on Tuesday night.

Published: 17th March 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nalgonda-based singer Jatavath Mohan, known for his Banjara songs on social media platforms, was found hanging from the ceiling of his rented room in Saidabad late on Tuesday night.  Saidabad Inspector K Subbarami Reddy said that 22-year-old Mohan, hailing from Pilligundla tanda of Tirumalagiri mandal in Nalgonda district, was studying in the city and was residing in Reddy Basthi of Saidabad. 

Late on Tuesday, he called up a friend and told him that he was hanging himself. His friend alerted the police through a ‘Dial 100’ call and patrol teams rushed to the spot, but in vain. Police recovered a note, purportedly written by Mohan, from the spot. It stated that he was not feeling well and sought forgiveness from his parents for taking the extreme step. The note, along with other material, were seized for further investigation. Mohan’s songs in Banjara dialect are a hit among the community.

