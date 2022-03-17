AZAD delivers first consignment to Boeing

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AZAD Engineering has successfully delivered on-time the first consignment of aviation parts to Boeing. The parts were delivered as part of its contract with the global aerospace company for manufacturing and supplying aviation parts and components.

“This is a momentous occasion for Telangana and India as the parts manufactured here will now be used globally in several Boeing platforms. This milestone wasn’t easy as we had to meticulously plan the manufacturing facility, clear rigorous compliances, assessments and audits, and then manufacture parts to meet our delivery schedule. The first shipment’s delivery, being on-time, is a testament to the trust that our partners place in AZAD,” said Rakesh Chopdar, Founder and Managing Director, AZAD Engineering.

AZAD, a strategic supplier to Boeing, had won the contract in July 2021. The company set up a dedicated facility in record time and delivered the first batch of aviation parts on February 24. These parts will be used in several Boeing airplanes. The Boeing contract has enabled AZAD Engineering to reinforce its efficiency, reliability and deliver greater value to its customers.AZAD Engineering has the capability to manufacture complex and super-critical components and machined parts for the power generation and aerospace industry.