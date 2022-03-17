STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

AZAD delivers first consignment to Boeing

AZAD Engineering has the capability to manufacture complex and super-critical components and machined parts for the power generation and aerospace industry. 

Published: 17th March 2022 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

Image used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AZAD Engineering has successfully delivered on-time the first consignment of aviation parts to Boeing. The parts were delivered as part of its contract with the global aerospace company for manufacturing and supplying aviation parts and components.

“This is a momentous occasion for Telangana and India as the parts manufactured here will now be used globally in several Boeing platforms. This milestone wasn’t easy as we had to meticulously plan the manufacturing facility, clear rigorous compliances, assessments and audits, and then manufacture parts to meet our delivery schedule. The first shipment’s delivery, being on-time, is a testament to the trust that our partners place in AZAD,” said Rakesh Chopdar, Founder and Managing Director, AZAD Engineering. 

AZAD, a strategic supplier to Boeing, had won the contract in July 2021. The company set up a dedicated facility in record time and delivered the first batch of aviation parts on February 24. These parts will be used in several Boeing airplanes. The Boeing contract has enabled AZAD Engineering to reinforce its efficiency, reliability and deliver greater value to its customers.AZAD Engineering has the capability to manufacture complex and super-critical components and machined parts for the power generation and aerospace industry. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Boeing AZAD Engineering
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp