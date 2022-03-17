Bandi & Co ask Centre to form new tribunal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has informed BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders that it was due to the delay in the State government withdrawing a case on Krishna water sharing in the Supreme Court led to delay in forming a new tribunal to resolve water-sharing issues between AP and Telangana.

Sanjay, along with MP S Bapu Rao and other leaders, met the Union Minister at his office in New Delhi on Wednesday and requested that a new tribunal to be set up as Telangana was not receiving it’s due share of Krishna waters through Brijesh Kumar Tribunal.

Shekhawat, who said he was well aware of the issue, told them that he was discussing the possibilities on the issue with the Union Law Minister and soon a solution would be found.