STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Bandi & Co ask Centre to form new tribunal

Shekhawat, who said he was well aware of the issue, told them that he was discussing the possibilities on the issue with the Union Law Minister and soon a solution would be found.

Published: 17th March 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (File Photo)

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has informed BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders that it was due to the delay in the State government withdrawing a case on Krishna water sharing in the Supreme Court led to delay in forming a new tribunal to resolve water-sharing issues between AP and Telangana. 

Sanjay, along with MP S Bapu Rao and other leaders, met the Union Minister at his office in New Delhi on Wednesday and requested that a new tribunal to be set up as Telangana was not receiving it’s due share of Krishna waters through Brijesh Kumar Tribunal.

Shekhawat, who said he was well aware of the issue, told them that he was discussing the possibilities on the issue with the Union Law Minister and soon a solution would be found.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Bandi Sanjay Kumar
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp