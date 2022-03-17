BTech grads suffer as fee reimbursement delayed

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: The delay in fee reimbursement to professional colleges is costing the students dearly. With dues for BTech academic year 2021 pending, private engineering colleges affiliated to Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) are not issuing certificates to the students who have already graduated.

The graduates are now urging the government to immediately release pending dues so that the management of colleges can issue them their certificates.M Rajesh, a BTech graduate from a private engineering college in Hanamkonda district, has been waiting for months for his marksheets as well as bonafide and TCs.

“When I approached the college authorities for certificates, they simply said fee reimbursement is due from the State government. I have no financial support. My father who used to work in a private company lost his job during to the pandemic. Without certificates, I can’t apply for a job or go for higher studies,” he said.

P Srikanth, another B.Tech graduate from a private engineering college, said that if college does not release the certificates, there is no way he can continue higher education. He said that though the government has not reimbursed the fee for the last four years, the college management has allowed him to write the exams. “But now, the college has given me only my marksheets but withheld the transfer certificate, without which we cannot go for higher studies,” he said.

When Express contacted some colleges in Hanamkonda, the staff admitted that they were holding back the TCs as they are yet to receive tuition fee from the Telangana State government for the entire duration of the course. The college management, nonetheless, has given a concession. Those who come forward to pay half of the dues could take their certificates and their money would be refunded to them once the government clears all dues. “We are handing over the certificates to those who are paying up at least half of the dues,” a representative of the management said.