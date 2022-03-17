Raja Singh, aides acquitted in 3 cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Court for the trial of cases against MPs and MLAs at Hyderabad on Wednesday acquitted BJP MLA T Raja Singh and his associates who were accused in three separate cases registered in March 2010, of attacking police personnel, stone pelting on public and police personnel.

The police personnel, who were not only the prime witnesses but also victims and had received injuries, did not appear before the court despite repeated attempts to summon them during the trial.Their failure to depose before the court weakened the case and the court found Raja Singh and other accused not guilty of the charges.

The case of the prosecution was that in March 2010, Raja Singh along with the other accused while taking part in a procession, attacked police personnel, pelted stones on them and also on the shops on the roadside, creating panic in the area.

Two cases were registered at Afzalgunj and another at Shahinayatgunj police stations under Sections 307, 353, 323 and 143 of the IPC. In one of the incidents, the then Inspector of Afzalgunj police station received injuries and had even undergone treatment for the same.As the evidence of the prime witnesses and the injured persons did not support the case due to their absence, the court found all the accused not guilty due to lack of evidence.

