Won’t be joining BJP, says Rajgopal Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who remains dissatisfied with the PCC leadership and had on several occasions criticised it, on Wednesday maintained that neither he nor his brother and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, would be joining the BJP.

Condemning the ‘social media’ campaign against the brothers, Rajgopal Reddy maintained that for now, both of them do not have any plans to leave the Congress. “But if infighting continues in the Congress and the party loses focus on taking on KCR, I will not hesitate to join any other platform that has the fighting spirit and is competent enough to take on the TRS,” the MLA told media persons at Choutuppal in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.

The MLA said to have kept himself away from the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting that passed a resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to take over the reins of the party. On Tuesday, during his media interaction, Rajgopal Reddy had criticised CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for not coming to his rescue, even as he was forced to withdraw his remarks against TRS government in the Assembly on Monday. “My fellow Congressmen have failed me. Whenever there was necessary we stood for Bhatti, but he failed to stand by us,” he had lamented.

Meanwhile, rumour mills are working overtime following his brother’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi recently. In the meeting of MLAs held in the Assembly premises, Bhatti had denied that there was any differences among the leaders and asserted that Telangana would not meet the fate of Punjab due to infighting.