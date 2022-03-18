AICB to open its South Indian headquarters in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To cultivate reading habits among the visually challenged, the All India Confederation of the Blind (AICB), is all set to open its South Indian headquarters at Hyderabad. The centre will be formally inaugurated at Babukhan Estate, Basheerbagh here on Saturday.

AICB Secretary General J L Kaul said that though there are plenty of braille textbooks, not many leisure reading books in braille are available in Telugu. “The AICB took up a project to bring out more braille leisure reading books such as storybooks, comics in Telugu to cultivate reading habits among the the visually challenged,” he said.

AICB will also provide computer training to the visually challenged where they will be taught to file online forms and applications.An exhibition of braille appliances such as holding sticks, basic writing instruments, calculators, braille displays, notetakers, smart display devices, among other things, will also be organised.