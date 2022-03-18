Eatala alleges KCR, Harish fudged TS Budget figures

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Thursday challenged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao to an open debate on the State Budget 2022-23. Addressing the “Save Constitution” deeksha at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park against the suspension of BJP MLAs for the Budget session, he alleged that the statistics in the Budget were “all false, frivolous and untenable in reality, and were being used to fool the people of Telangana”.

Rajender said that the projected revenue receipts were inflated by the State government and that in reality, there would be a difference of tens of thousands of crores in projections and actual funds spent. “Last year, while the projected revenue receipts were above Rs 1,90,000 crore, the actual receipts were only Rs 1,20,000 crore,” he said.

Rajender also accused the government of misguiding the people by manipulating numbers and pushing the State into a debt spiral, burdening its people with a debt of Rs 1,25,000 on every citizen.Rajender also accused the ruling party of ‘parking’ Rs 10,000 crore of “ill-gotten wealth for elections to spend Rs 100 crore in every constituency.

BJP MLA T Raja Singh said that just like bulldozers in UP were used to end mafia, the machinery would be used in Telangana against corrupt politicians in the ruling party who he alleged amassed enormous wealth by occupying lands and perpetrating corruption.

BJP national vice-president DK Aruna ridiculed the Chief Minister for portraying himself as the ‘Mahila Bandhu’ on the occasion of Women’s Day on March 8, a day after he insulted the Governor of Telangana, a woman, by skipping her customary address on the first day of the budget session.

She pointed out that there were no women ministers in the TRS Cabinet in its first term and the Women’s Commission was not constituted.She felt that it was only because the CM was not confident about winning another term, he suspended BJP MLAs.Aruna announced that BJP would hold “Save Constitution” protests in all district headquarters in the coming days.