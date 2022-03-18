STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jupally starts distancing himself from the TRS

The TRS MLA, who contested on a Congress ticket in 2018, defeated Krishna Rao and later joined the TRS.

Published: 18th March 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Former minister Jupally Krishna Rao

Former minister Jupally Krishna Rao. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leader and former minister Jupally Krishna Rao appears to be preparing the ground to part ways with the TRS. Krishna Rao, who has been inactive in the party for some time now, held a series of meetings in Pentlavelly and other villages in the Kollapur Assembly segment on Thursday. Interestingly, these meetings were without TRS flag or photos of TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao. Moreover, he levelled allegations against Kollapur MLA B Harshavardhan Reddy at these meetings. 

Though there is speculation that Krishna Rao will join either the BJP or the Congress, he has maintained that he would take a decision on his future only after eliciting the views of the people of the constituency. It may be mentioned here that Krishna Rao’s archrival and former Minister DK Aruna is in the BJP now. Interestingly, when Krishna Rao was holding meetings with his followers, Harshavardhan Reddy too interacted with the people in some villages. 

The TRS MLA, who contested on a Congress ticket in 2018, defeated Krishna Rao and later joined the TRS. However, this led to Krishna Rao and Harshavardhan Reddy groups within the TRS.It may be recalled that Krishna Rao recently called on former Minister Thummala Nageshwara Rao in Khammam district.

