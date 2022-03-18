Maoist Azad was a rapist, alleges top cop 

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a shocking claim, Kothagudem Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt alleged that Maoist leader Azad used to sexually exploit women cadre. The allegation was in the form of a media statement released by the SP’s office. In the statement, the SP says that many skeletons are tumbling out of the cupboard of the Maoists who preach morals.

Quoting sources, the SP cited a recent incident in which a woman Maoist was allegedly raped by Azad in the forest of Buttalanka and Yerapalli areas when she went to take a bathe. The statement says that the woman Maoist lodged a complaint against Azad to top commanders, but no action was taken against the perpetrator. “The woman Maoist went into severe depression following the incident,” the statement said.

Claiming this was not an isolated incident, the statement says that no action was ever taken against Azad. It said that Maoists attracted tribal women from agency villages and exploited them.