Ukraine varsity to hold online classes, but medicos worried about clinicals

HYDERABAD: There is at last a silver lining to the clouds of despondency hovering over medical students who fled war-ravaged Ukraine.

Zaporizhzhia Medical University of Ukraine is preparing to begin online classes for the students.

The university’s rector, who is also the chairman of medical universities in Ukraine, has issued a letter informing that online classes for overseas students will commence on March 21.

As the semester exams are close by, the university has decided on online education even though the country is fighting a fierce war with Russia.

The decision of the medical university has been welcomed by the students but the only problem they face is attending clinicals which are mandatory for MBBS students.

Clinicals are mandatory for at least four weeks for students who are studying in fourth, fifth and sixth semesters of the course.

Though Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recently announced in the Assembly that the State government was ready to bear the expenses of students who returned from Ukraine to continue their studies in medical institutions in Telangana, the immediate need of the students is doing clinicals.

Sreeraman, a final year medical student at Zaporzhzhia University, said: “I am in the final year and clinicals are an important part of my course. I will not get my degree certificate without attending clinicals. I got a message from University about online classes but I am worried about clinicals.”

Associate Professor at Zaporizhzhya University and Assistant Rector for Indian students, Dr Divya Raj suggested that the State government arrange practicals and clinicals for students.

“I will arrange clinicals in private hospitals in Telangana. I have instructions from the Chief Rector to this effect. We are doing this as the students need to attend clinicals,” she added.

