STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Ukraine varsity to hold online classes, but medicos worried about clinicals

As the semester exams are close by, the university has decided on online education even though the country is fighting a fierce war with Russia.

Published: 18th March 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

A man walks with a bicycle in a street damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, March 10, 2022.

A man walks with a bicycle in a street damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

By Mohsin Ali
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is at last a silver lining to the clouds of despondency hovering over medical students who fled war-ravaged Ukraine. 

Zaporizhzhia Medical University of Ukraine is preparing to begin online classes for the students.

The university’s rector, who is also the chairman of medical universities in Ukraine, has issued a letter informing that online classes for overseas students will commence on March 21. 

As the semester exams are close by, the university has decided on online education even though the country is fighting a fierce war with Russia.

The decision of the medical university has been welcomed by the students but the only problem they face is attending clinicals which are mandatory for MBBS students.

Clinicals are mandatory for at least four weeks for students who are studying in fourth, fifth and sixth semesters of the course.

Though Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recently announced in the Assembly that the State government was ready to bear the expenses of students who returned from Ukraine to continue their studies in medical institutions in Telangana, the immediate need of the students is doing clinicals.

Sreeraman, a final year medical student at Zaporzhzhia University, said: “I am in the final year and clinicals are an important part of my course. I will not get my degree certificate without attending clinicals. I got a message from University about online classes but I am worried about clinicals.”

Associate Professor at Zaporizhzhya University and Assistant Rector for Indian students, Dr Divya Raj suggested that the State government arrange practicals and clinicals for students.

“I will arrange clinicals in private hospitals in Telangana. I have instructions from the Chief Rector to this effect. We are doing this as the students need to attend clinicals,” she added.

‘Arrange practicals in Telangana colleges’

Dr Divya Raj, Associate Professor at Zaporizhzhya University and Assistant Rector for Indian students, suggested that the State government arrange practicals and clinicals for students in medical colleges in the State

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine war Zaporizhzhia Medical University
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp