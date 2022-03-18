STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Water Board ready to meet additional demand

Adequate funds of about Rs 20 crore are made available for taking up emergency works.

Water being released from two floodgates of Osmansagar

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a steady rise in the temperatures in Hyderabad, the demand for additional drinking water has started rising. To address this, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has decided to draw water from the existing water reservoirs which have adequate availability.

Sufficient water is available in the Krishna, Godavari, Manjira rivers and Singur, Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs, which will meet the demands in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits, and peripheral villages, said Water Board officials. They added that the city won’t face any water scarcity as it has received a good amount of rainfall in 2021.

The HMWS&SB is planning to provide another 10-20 plus million gallons of water per day (MGD) in addition to the 539-540 MGD (2,451 MLD) currently being supplied, officials told Express.Currently, the Water Board is drawing 276-277 MGD of water from Akkampally (Krishna),  Yellampally from Godavari (156 MGD), Singur and Manjira (81 MGD), Himayatsagar (six MGD) and Osmansagar (20 MGD). Of the 539-540 MGD, about 217 MGD is being supplied to the core city areas, peripheral areas of GHMC get 232 MGD, ORR areas receive 42 MGD and 49 MGD is allotted to the Rural Water Supply Department.

As much as Rs 10 crore has been earmarked for the repair of defunct power borewells while hand borewells will be repaired by changing damaged pipes, chains and hands etc. Static tanks will be made functional wherever required. Adequate funds of about Rs 20 crore are made available for taking up emergency works.

