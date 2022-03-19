Only 5.11 per cent of TS police force are women: Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The presence of women in the Telangana Police Department is a mere 5.11 per cent which is much less than the government’s claims of providing 33 per cent reservation to women in the Police Department. This is also much less than the national average at 10.30 per cent. The details were revealed by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rao in the Lok Sabha.

Telangana has a total of 2,500 women police personnel as on January 2020. As per data on Police Organisations compiled by Bureau of Police Research & Development, out of the actual strength of 20,91,488 police personnel in States and UTs as on January 1, 2020, the strength of women police personnel is 2,15,504 which is 10.3 per cent.

Nityanand Rai further informed that the Centre has issued several advisories to the States for increasing the number of women in police forces. The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued advisories in April, 2013, May, 2014, May, 2015, June, 2019 and in June, 2021 to all the State governments to increase the representation of women police to 33 per cent.

The aim is that each PS should have at least three woman SIs and 10 woman police constables, so that a women’s help desk is manned round-the-clock. States have also been advised to ensure a conducive work environment.