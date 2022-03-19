STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Only 5.11 per cent of TS police force are women: Centre

Nityanand Rai further informed that the Centre has issued several advisories to the States for increasing the number of women in police forces.

Published: 19th March 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The presence of women in the Telangana Police Department is a mere 5.11 per cent which is much less than the government’s claims of providing 33 per cent reservation to women in the Police Department. This is also much less than the national average at 10.30 per cent. The details were revealed by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rao in the Lok Sabha. 

Telangana has a total of 2,500 women police personnel as on January 2020. As per data on Police Organisations compiled by Bureau of Police Research & Development, out of the actual strength of 20,91,488 police personnel in States and UTs as on January 1, 2020, the strength of women police personnel is 2,15,504 which is 10.3 per cent.

Nityanand Rai further informed that the Centre has issued several advisories to the States for increasing the number of women in police forces. The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued advisories in April, 2013, May, 2014, May, 2015, June, 2019 and in June, 2021 to all the State governments to increase the representation of women police to 33 per cent. 

The aim is that each PS should have at least three woman SIs and 10 woman police constables, so that a women’s help desk is manned round-the-clock. States have also been advised to ensure a conducive work environment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Police Department
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp