US to establish SE Asia’s largest Consulate campus in Hyderabad

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The soon-to-open US Consulate office in Hyderabad will be the largest US consular processing post-South East Asia both in terms of the number of visa windows and in area. The centre being set up in Nanakramguda is likely to be completed by November 2022 and will open shortly thereafter. Speaking to Express, David Moyer, Public Diplomacy Officer at US Consulate General office in Hyderabad, said that the centre will be unique as it will comprise 54 visa processing windows as well as multiple new features.

“In terms of number of visa windows and gross square footage, the compound wall of the new consulate office will be the largest US consular processing post in India and South East Asia. The United States’ investment in the new Consulate facility is $297 million. The site consists of 12.2 acres and the chancery building alone is in 17,917 gross square metres,” said David Moyer.

The centre is already one of the largest not just in the country but the world in terms of processing the second-highest number of applications, justifying the need for the new large campus. The region sees such a high number of applications owing to H1B and F1 visa applications. However, even as the building spreads across such a large space, the premises would be of highest sustainable standards. “The new Hyderabad US Consulate office will be certified by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) at the GOLD level.

The water use in this new building will be 81.72% less than a non-certified building. Mechanical equipment here has been designed to optimise energy performance at 50% lower than a non-certified building. Rainwater management is in the process of installation as well as protection of the natural habitat,” he added. In fact, a specific system has been put in place for the next five years by the consulate where energy efficiency will be measured and reported to USGBC to determine the level of savings.

Better amenities

The consulate officials also said that the new complex will have better facilities for the applicants. At the exterior of the new Consulate, there will be covered walkways that pass through a garden reflecting the local geological landscape. Once inside, the applicants will find a well-manned and large waiting room. The staffing will also be increased from 150 desks to 255 desks to reduce waiting time for applicants. The consular windows will also increase from 14 to 54.