Vacant nominated posts vex minority leaders

Mohsin Ali By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It has been an unending wait for TRS Muslim leaders, who had actively participated in Telangana movement, for getting nominated posts. Earlier nominations of newcomers to such posts had disappointed the leaders who struggled during the Telangana movement. The distraught minority leaders are now staying aloof from party activities as their repeated representations to have gone unheard.

All the nominated minority posts have been lying vacant for years in Telangana, making minority welfare institutions inactive and affecting the growth of the community. Chairs of six minority institutions, such as Minority Finance Corporation, Minority Commission and Telangana State Haj Committee, have been vacant since March 2020. While as the Telangana Urdu Academy chairman completed his term in September 2021 and tenure of Telangana State Wakf Board (TSWB) chairman ended in February 2022.

The last chairman of Setwin, a self-employment training agency, resigned from his post to contest in 2018 Assembly elections. However, the Muslim party workers are hopeful that the Chief Minister may appoint the chairmen for smooth functioning of these institutions as the Budget session has concluded. Sharing his thoughts, Maseehuddin Quraishi, an old TRS worker said, “The Chief Minister is very kind towards Muslim community. All the nominated posts are likely to be filled by the end of this month.”

On the other hand, disappointed founder member of TRS M A Haq Qamar said, “The Muslim nominated posts were filled just once after the formation of the State. Chief Minister has neglected Muslims leaders’ participation and sacrifices and forgotten all the promises made to them during the movement.

Muslim leaders who worked shoulder to shoulder with KCR during the Telangana movement have lost hope of getting any posts.”Lashing out at the TRS government over the issue, Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir said, “Telangana Rashtriya Samithi is not serious about Muslim welfare.”

Expressing his displeasure over the issue, he said that they are neglecting Muslim leadership in the party. “Top positions of all the Muslim welfare institutions have been lying vacant for years. Moreover, Muslim representatives were neglected in TSPSC appointments and while appointing Vice-Chancellors last year,” he said.