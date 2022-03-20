Fiery freedom fighter Mallu Swarajyam dead

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mallu Swarajyam, the fiery freedom fighter who revolted against the Nizam rule and participated in the Telangana Armed Struggle between 1945-1948, passed away on Saturday.

A file photograph of Mallu Swarajyam

who passed away on Saturday

The 91-year-old two-time MLA and CPM leader was hospitalised 20 days ago following a lung infection. She is survived by three children.

A CPM central committee member, Swarajyam was born in Karvirala-Kothagudem village in Thungathurthy mandal of Suryapet district. As her family participated in the Independence movement, she was named Swarajyam (self-rule).

Born in 1931, she studied up to Class 5. When she was 10, Swarajyam chanced upon Maxim Gorky’s “The Mother” and this left a lifelong impression on her.

Braveheart Swarajyam ignored social norms to serve people

Though there were restrictions against women in those days, she started her political life at the age of 11 in response to a call given by Andhra Mahasabha against bonded labour in 1941.

She distributed rice to people of different castes, ignoring the social barriers prevalent to fight for the welfare of the downtrodden with the support of her mother - Bhimireddy Chokkamma.

She went on to become a revolutionary leader and mobilised people against the Nizam. During the Armed Struggle, she carried a prize of Rs 10,000 over her head. Her participation in peoples’ movements led to Razakars torching her house in 1947.

She toured places like Karimnagar, Adilabad, Nalgonda and other districts extensively and inspired people.

Swarajyam’s husband Venkata Narasimha Reddy and her brother Bhimireddy Narasimha Reddy were also members of the Communist Party. After the division in the CPI, she supported the CPM.

She was elected twice on a CPM ticket from the Tungathurthy Assembly. She served as MLA from 1978 to 1983 and from 1983 to 1984. In her second term as an MLA, the Assembly was dissolved by the then Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. Swarajyam also served as editorial board member in “Chaitanya Manavi”, a magazine published by Leftist women. She also worked in the AIDWA.

Shoot Me!

Swarajyam penned her autobiography ‘Naa Maate - Tupaki Tuta’ (My word is bullet). During the 1983 Assembly polls, some leaders threatened voters in Nagaram (now mandal headquarter). At that time, a top leader from the then ruling party entered into an argument with Swarajyam. He thre-atened her with a pistol to which she responded: “Are you going to shoot? Then shoot me”. Left with no choice, he left.

Body donated

Swarajaym’s body would be donated to Nalgonda government hospital and there would be no last rites. CPM State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said that Swarajyam’s body would be kept at the party office at RTC Crossroads from 6 am to 10 am on Sunday. CM K Chandrasekhar Rao condoled her death.