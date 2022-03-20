KCR to keep up pressure on Centre over Rabi paddy

VV Balakrishna By

HYDERABAD: Proving his critics wrong, Chief Minister K Chandrasek-har Rao on Saturday indicated that he was in no mood to soften his attack on the BJP after the saffr-on party won elections to the Assemblies in four of the five states that went to polls recently.

The TRS chief deci-ded to lead a delegation to Delhi after Monday to exert pressure on the Centre to procure the entire paddy produced in Telangana in Rabi season.

Launching a fresh attack on the Narendra Modi government, Rao said: “The Centre is procuring the entire stock of paddy from Punjab. It should also purchase paddy from TS.” It may be mentioned here that the Centre has already declared that the Food Corporation of India would not procure Rabi paddy from Telangana.

Ahead of the TRS Legislature Party (TRSLP) on Monday, Rao held an emergency meeting with available Ministers and senior officials at his farmhouse in Erravalli on Saturday where it was decided to exert pressure on the Modi government.

TRS executive committee members, district presidents, ZP chairpersons, presidents of DCCBs, DCMS and district presidents of Rythu Bandhu Samithis have been invited. Rao said that the meeting will chalk out a plan to hold dharnas, agitations and protests demanding the Centre to procure Rabi from the State.

After the TRSLP meeting, the Chief Minister and a delegation of Ministers will leave for Delhi the same day to meet Union Ministers and possibly the Prime Minister to press the State’s demand.

Simultaneously, TRS MPs will stage protests in both Ho-uses of Parliament in line with the agitation in Telangana.

