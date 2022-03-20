STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KCR to keep up pressure on Centre over Rabi paddy

The TRS chief deci-ded to lead a delegation to Delhi after Mo-nday to exert pressure on the Centre to procure the entire paddy produced in Telangana in Rabi season. 

Published: 20th March 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana CM and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo | EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Proving his critics wrong, Chief Minister K Chandrasek-har Rao on Saturday indicated that he was in no mood to soften his attack on the BJP after the saffr-on party won elections to the Assemblies in four of the five states that went to polls recently. 

The TRS chief deci-ded to lead a delegation to Delhi after Monday to exert pressure on the Centre to procure the entire paddy produced in Telangana in Rabi season. 

Launching a fresh attack on the Narendra Modi government, Rao said: “The Centre is procuring the entire stock of paddy from Punjab. It should also purchase paddy from TS.” It may be mentioned here that the Centre has already declared that the Food Corporation of India would not procure Rabi paddy from Telangana. 

Ahead of the TRS Legislature Party (TRSLP) on Monday, Rao held an emergency meeting with available Ministers and senior officials at his farmhouse in Erravalli on Saturday where it was decided to exert pressure on the Modi government. 

TRS executive committee members, district presidents, ZP chairpersons, presidents of DCCBs, DCMS and district presidents of Rythu Bandhu Samithis have been invited. Rao said that the meeting will chalk out a plan to hold dharnas, agitations and protests demanding the Centre to procure Rabi from the State.

After the TRSLP meeting, the Chief Minister and a delegation of Ministers will leave for Delhi the same day to meet Union Ministers and possibly the Prime Minister to press the State’s demand. 

Simultaneously, TRS MPs will stage protests in both Ho-uses of Parliament in line with the agitation in Telangana. 

No letting up now: CM 

A delegation will leave for Delhi after the TRSLP meeting to exert pressure on the Centre to procure the entire paddy produced in Telangana in Rabi season. 

The Chief Minister said that the TRS would ensure agitational programmes continue to force the FCI to procure entire paddy from Telangana too as it is doing in Punjab. 

TRS MPs would continue to stage protests in both Houses of Parliament in line with the agitation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KCR K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp