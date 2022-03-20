STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VHR calls on Rajagopal, tries to pacify him

The disgruntled leader in his recent outbursts had expressed his dissatisfaction over the manner in which he was being treated within the party.

Published: 20th March 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former MP V Hanumantha Rao called on MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy at the latter’s residence in the city to convince him not to leave the Congress. The disgruntled leader in his recent outbursts had expressed his dissatisfaction over the manner in which he was being treated within the party.

Later issuing a statement, Hanumantha Rao stated that during the 45-minute meeting, they had discussed how the MLA was disheartened during the recent budget session. Following the meeting, Hanumantha Rao expressed optimism that the Komatireddy brothers who had played a crucial role in the Congress would remain with the party. “It is a fact that the seniors are facing a raw deal within the party. The ‘original’ Congress leaders shall be meeting Sonia and Rahul Gandhi shortly towards resolving this matter,” he asserted. 

Earlier, Rajagopal Reddy made headlines with his outbursts against CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka who had allegedly failed to support him in Assembly during the budget session. Later, he had hinted at leaving the party over the constant ‘infighting’ between the leaders and the party proving ineffective to take on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.  

