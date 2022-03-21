STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad sensational accident case; Bodhan MLA’s son still missing

Raheel, who was present in the vehicle at the time of the incident and is one of the prime witnesses in the case, continues to evade police.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad city police investigating the sensational accident case involving a vehicle with TRS Bodhan MLA Mohd Shakil Aamir’s sticker, are yet to trace his son Raheel Aamir’s whereabouts. 

Raheel, who was present in the vehicle at the time of the incident and is one of the prime witnesses in the case, continues to evade police. Syed Afnan Ahmed, who was driving the vehicle, and another friend Mohd Maaz have already surrendered to the police.

Police who are said to have recorded the statements of eyewitnesses, are yet to summon Raheel, raising concerns about the probe. Senior officials however claimed that they would also record the statements of Raheel and Maaz.

No notices issued

While confirming that Raheel is yet to be traced, police also stated that they have not issued any notices to the duo. “ We will however record their statements in connection with the case, once Raheel is traced,” a senior official stated. 

Amidst rumours of a delay in investigation, police announced that they caught Syed Afnan Ahmed and had served a notice on him under Section 41A of the CrPC, while letting off Maaz. They have also claimed to have recorded statements of six eyewitnesses, who corroborated Afnan Ahmed’s statement that he was driving the vehicle. 

They ruled out the possibility of drunken driving saying, “it was a dry day and there is no chance of alcohol consumption.” 

