Light to moderate rain in Telangana state for next three days, forecasts Meteorological Dept

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several parts of the State received light to moderate rainfall on Sunday, bringing respite from the increasing temperatures.

Maximum temperatures which have been hovering in the range of 42 to 43 °C have dropped to 40 °C due to rainfall and cloudy weather conditions for most of the day.

According to the TSDPS, on Sunday, Shabad in Rangareddy district recorded the highest rainfall of 32.3 mm, followed by Chintalapalle in Nalgonda (21.5 mm) and Pudur in Vikarabad (16.8 mm). In Hyderabad, most of the parts have reported drizzle to light rainfall.

However, in the past 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 13 mm was recorded at Saroornagar (Rangareddy) while the highest temperature of 40 °C was recorded at Jainad (Adilabad) and the lowest temperature of 16.9 °C was recorded at Vikarabad.

As per the forecast, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected at isolated places for the next three days. Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 37 and 40 °C, while the minimum temperatures are to be in the range of 19 and 22 °C.