Privatisation issue: Telangana state Karmika Vibhagam backs unions’ strike

He demanded the Centre to withdraw its decision to privatise these PSUs which have proved that they could survive all odds and operate profitably, despite competition from private players.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Announcing full support of TRS Karmika Vibhagam (TRSKV), the trade union wing of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), in the ensuing nation-wide general strike called by various trade unions in protest against the Centre’s attempts to privatise the public sector undertakings (PSUs) on March 28 and 29, State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar has called upon all democratic forces to come together to expose the Centre’s anti-worker and anti-employee policies by waging a struggle in the public domain.

Addressing the leaders of various trade unions at the clubhouse in Ministers’ Quarters in Hyderabad on Sunday, he said that though Indian Railways, public sector banks, LIC and petroleum companies like BPCL, HPCL and IOC were performing better than their competitors, the Centre was trying to privatise them.

He demanded the Centre to withdraw its decision to privatise these PSUs which have proved that they could survive all odds and operate profitably, despite competition from private players. Observing that the privatisation of these undertakings was a conspiracy of the Centre to benefit the big corporate players, he has appealed to the people to make the general strike a huge success. 

