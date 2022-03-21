Show of strength by two TRS groups leads to death of a devotee in Telangana

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: On the occasion of Lord Venkateswara Swamy kalyanam in Kandukur village in Vemsoor mandal, two groups of ruling party demonstrated their strength. Sattupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar’s followers arranged a Kabbadi competition and MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao’s followers arranged a bullock cart competition in the village.

While Minister Ajay Kumar and MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah attended the Kabbadi competitions prize distribution, former MP Srinivasa Reddy attended the bullock cart prize distribution on Saturday. Both leaders reached the small village with their convoys and hundreds of vehicles blocking the entire village.

The small village of Kandukur was so packed that there was no space left for the common public. A devotee named G Narsi Reddy of Pragadavaram village suffered a heart attack and died as people could not shift him to a hospital in time due to blockage of all roads in the village.

Locals, as well as devotees, were disgusted with the attitude of TRS leaders and angry as they caused hardship to many. Both leaders have huge following and they wanted to show their strength to the party high command. TRS leaders said it was a warning to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who has been neglecting Ponguleti and Tummala.