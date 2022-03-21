STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Show of strength by two TRS groups leads to death of a devotee in Telangana

The small village of Kandukur was so packed that there was no space left for the common public.

Published: 21st March 2022 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: On the occasion of Lord Venkateswara Swamy kalyanam in Kandukur village in Vemsoor mandal, two groups of ruling party demonstrated their strength. Sattupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar’s followers arranged a Kabbadi competition and MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao’s followers arranged a bullock cart competition in the village.

While Minister Ajay Kumar and MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah attended the Kabbadi competitions prize distribution, former MP Srinivasa Reddy attended the bullock cart prize distribution on Saturday. Both leaders reached the small village with their convoys and hundreds of vehicles blocking the entire village.

The small village of Kandukur was so packed that there was no space left for the common public. A devotee named G Narsi Reddy of Pragadavaram village suffered a heart attack and died as people could not shift him to a hospital in time due to blockage of all roads in the village.

Locals, as well as devotees, were disgusted with the attitude of TRS leaders and angry as they caused hardship to many. Both leaders have huge following and they wanted to show their strength to the party high command.  TRS leaders said it was a warning to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who has been neglecting Ponguleti and Tummala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Groups Ruling party Kabbadi Bullock cart Road blockage
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp