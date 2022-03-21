Telangana: Doctors save girl who gulped hand sanitiser

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Doctors at SLG Hospitals rescued a 16-year-old girl who attempted suicide consuming “hand sanitiser”.

The consumption has caused swelling in her brain, impacting the nervous system. According to doctors during the treatment, it has been revealed that “methanol” was detected in the sanitiser.

The incident took place in Maharashtra and the girl was rushed to Hyderabad when she slipped into a coma. Doctors at SLG hospital detected a severe acid pile-up in her. Hemodialysis was carried out twice to remove the acid load before the girl recovered slowly.

Dr Abhinay Huchche, Consultant Neurologist, SLG Hospitals said, “Methanol is a dangerous substance and the FDA does not approve its use in hand sanitisers.”