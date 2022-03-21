STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Doctors save girl who gulped hand sanitiser

The consumption has caused swelling in her brain, impacting the nervous system.

Published: 21st March 2022 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Doctors at SLG Hospitals rescued a 16-year-old girl who attempted suicide consuming “hand sanitiser”.

The consumption has caused swelling in her brain, impacting the nervous system. According to doctors during the treatment, it has been revealed that “methanol” was detected in the sanitiser.

The incident took place in Maharashtra and the girl was rushed to Hyderabad when she slipped into a coma. Doctors at SLG hospital detected a severe acid pile-up in her. Hemodialysis was carried out twice to remove the acid load before the girl recovered slowly. 

Dr Abhinay Huchche, Consultant Neurologist, SLG Hospitals said, “Methanol is a dangerous substance and the FDA does not approve its use in hand sanitisers.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Doctor Girl Suicide Hand sanitiser Consumption
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp