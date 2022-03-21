STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thousands bid adieu to Swarajyam, laud fiery communist’s sacrifices in Telangana 

The freedom fighter’s mortal remains were taken to Nalgonda, where her body was kept at CPM’s district party office.

Published: 21st March 2022

CPI (M) leaders take out a procession to pay tributes to deceased freedom fighter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thousands paid a tearful adieu to the iron lady of Telangana, Mallu Swarajyam, who was laid to rest at the CPM party office in Hyderabad on Sunday. Leaders from various political parties rushed to get the last glimpse of the freedom fighter of the Telangana Peasants’ Armed Struggle, who served the people of the State till her last breath, twice as the MLA and as a social activist. 

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, who expressed her grief over Swarajyam’s demise, said in a statement, that the armed struggle led by Swarajyam had inspired many. Panchayat Raj MLA Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MLC K Kavitha, TJS chief Prof M Kodandaram, CPM secretary T Veerabhadram, CPI State secretary Ch Venkat Reddy, senior CPI leader K Narayana and others from the communist parties remembered her sacrifices and struggles. They recollected how Swarajyam had inspired activists and politicians for the cause of Telangana.

The freedom fighter’s mortal remains were taken to Nalgonda, where her body was kept at CPM’s district party office. Power Minister G Jagadish Reddy, Legislative Council Chairman G Sukhender Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP Lingaiah Yadav, former minister K Jana Reddy and TRS MLAs from the erstwhile district paid their last visit to the departed soul.  

Leader who never compromised on her ideology 

Terming her demise a great loss for people’s movements, Jagadish Reddy said that she had never compromised on her ideology till her last breath, and that the movements to liberate the oppressed and against slavery were part of her life. 

People from Karivirala village of Tungaturthi mandal in Suryapet district, the native of Swarajyam, came in large numbers to pay their last respects. Her final journey went as a rally from CPM party office to Nalgonda Medical College. As per her last wish, her remains were donated by her family members to the college. 

