English training for government schoolteachers begins in Telangana

The teachers are being encouraged to speak English during the training programme. 

A teacher at work in a government school in Vellore

For representational purposes.. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the State’s decision to introduce English medium in all of the State government schools from the 2022-23 academic year, the training for teachers in English language has begun on Monday. The State Council of Educational Research and training (SCERT), Telangana, is conducting an English Language Enrichment Course for the teachers in collaboration with Azim Premji University. 

The teachers are being encouraged to speak English during the training programme. Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy had recently launched the training session for the key resource persons.  Now, the key resource persons are imparting training to the teachers. The teachers would be trained to teach different subjects in English medium. Nazeer Ahmed, who is providing training to teachers at the Zilla Parishad

High School (ZPHS) Kukatpally, said “We have designed a simple course for the training of teachers. Teachers are being given interesting tasks to help them acquire the skills quickly. The key focus is to make them speak in English so that they can perform well in three months’ time.” The training session will be held in a phase manner and over 16,000 teachers will undergo training during the first phase.

Telangana school SCERT government school teacher
