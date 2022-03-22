STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana's rebel MLA Jagga Reddy stripped of post in Congress

Though rebellion against the leadership in the State Congress has been out in the open for a while, the issue has now precipitated.

Published: 22nd March 2022 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy

Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though rebellion against the leadership in the State Congress has been out in the open for a while, the issue has now precipitated. On Monday, Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy was stripped of his party post of working president along with other responsibilities, in view of his adamant stand against the current PCC chief A Revanth Reddy. Responding to the action, Jagga Reddy maintained that he would react to the development on Tuesday. Meanwhile, AICC chief Sonia Gandhi is likely to meet some of the rebel leaders on Tuesday. 

Meanwhile, Revanth is believed to be trying to convince and rope in AICC (Telangana) in-charge Manickam Tagore to play peacemaker before things go out of hand. It is said that the party high command has decided to resolve the matter by inviting the top leaders including MLAs, while some MPs are already present in Delhi.The State leadership has cautioned that those who form a separate group would be taken to task. Action against Jagga Reddy is said to be part of disciplinary action for crossing the party line.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagga Jagga Reddy Sangareddy MLA
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp