Telangana's rebel MLA Jagga Reddy stripped of post in Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though rebellion against the leadership in the State Congress has been out in the open for a while, the issue has now precipitated. On Monday, Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy was stripped of his party post of working president along with other responsibilities, in view of his adamant stand against the current PCC chief A Revanth Reddy. Responding to the action, Jagga Reddy maintained that he would react to the development on Tuesday. Meanwhile, AICC chief Sonia Gandhi is likely to meet some of the rebel leaders on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Revanth is believed to be trying to convince and rope in AICC (Telangana) in-charge Manickam Tagore to play peacemaker before things go out of hand. It is said that the party high command has decided to resolve the matter by inviting the top leaders including MLAs, while some MPs are already present in Delhi.The State leadership has cautioned that those who form a separate group would be taken to task. Action against Jagga Reddy is said to be part of disciplinary action for crossing the party line.