Why praise Shivaji but veto statue, asks BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Questioning the “double standards” of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, BJP national leader P Muralidhar Rao wondered as to why the CM who had recently hailed Shivaji during his recent visit to Maharashtra, was now against the installation of his statue in Bodhan.

Speaking to the media at the State BJP office, he said that the State government and police were kowtowing to the AIMIM, he said the party was engineering an ‘Islamic Corridor’ from Hyderabad to Adilabad.

Referring to a few localities in the Old City in Hyderabad where the Hindu population had diminished, Muralidhar Rao felt that this was a kind of exodus similar to Kashmiri Pandits. To highlight this issue, a movie similar to Kashmir Files, would be made. Referring to Rohingyas getting Aadhar cards, he put the onus on Home Minister Mahmood Ali.

No objection to statue: CM

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday lashed out at those who were trying to sow seeds of dissension between communities in the name of erection of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue at Bodhan in Nizamabad district. Rao said at a news conference: “There should not be any objection to the installation of the statue. But let those who want to set up the statue take necessary permissions. I do not care how tall the statue is but take all clearances,” he said.

