STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Why praise Shivaji but veto statue, asks BJP

Referring to a few localities in the Old City in Hyderabad where the Hindu population had diminished, Muralidhar Rao felt that this was a kind of exodus similar to Kashmiri Pandits.

Published: 22nd March 2022 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao. (File | Martin Louis, EPS)

BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao. (File | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Questioning the “double standards” of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, BJP national leader P Muralidhar Rao wondered as to why the CM who had recently hailed Shivaji during his recent visit to Maharashtra, was now against the installation of his statue in Bodhan.

Speaking to the media at the State BJP office, he said that the State government and police were kowtowing to the AIMIM, he said the party was engineering an ‘Islamic Corridor’ from Hyderabad to Adilabad. 

Referring to a few localities in the Old City in Hyderabad where the Hindu population had diminished, Muralidhar Rao felt that this was a kind of exodus similar to Kashmiri Pandits. To highlight this issue, a movie similar to Kashmir Files, would be made. Referring to Rohingyas getting Aadhar cards, he put the onus on Home Minister Mahmood Ali. 

No objection to statue: CM

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday lashed out at those who were trying to sow seeds of dissension between communities in the name of erection of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue at Bodhan in Nizamabad district. Rao said at a news conference: “There should not be any objection to the installation of the statue. But let those who want to set up the statue take necessary permissions. I do not care how tall the statue is but take all clearances,” he said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivaji K Chandrasekhar Rao P Muralidhar Rao
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp