Centre expedites highway projects in Telangana

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Giving a big boost to road infrastructure in the State, Centre is allocating more funds for the expansion of highways to expedite the ongoing projects so as to improve the road connectivity between the districts.

Centre has allocated a whopping sum of Rs 1,556 crore for the four-laning of existing two lanes from Suryapet to Khammam of NH-365 BB (Old SH-42). This 59-km stretch is crucial to provide seamless connectivity and boost export of products from Telangana through the ports in Andhra Pradesh. According to Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, this project is progressing as per schedule under the revolutionary Bharatmala Pariyojana. So far, 75 per cent has been completed and will be finished by September.

“In line with PM Narendra Modi’s vision to provide thrust to infrastructure development across the country, our government is committed to complete the ongoing NH projects in the State (Telangana),” tweeted Gadkari.

National Highway 365 BB is a secondary route of National Highway 65 P NH-36588 and traverses the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. This NH starts at Suryapet and ends at Kovvur in Rajahmundry. It covers places like Khammam, Wyra, Thallada, Sattupally and parts of Andhra Pradesh.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has proposed to construct the four-lane access controlled greenfield highway extending over 162 km connecting Khammam with Andhra Pradesh. The project was approved under the centrally sponsored Bharatmala Panyojana’s economic corridor development initiative.

K’nagar-Warangal Highway

A few days back, four-laning works for the Karimnagar-Warangal National Highway (NH 563) began, after the Centre has sanctioned Rs 2,146.86 crore for the project. The project has been approved by the Standing Committee. The bids have also been completed.

Once the works are completed, it is likely to help a lot of people along the stretch and two of the State’s biggest cities. This BH 563 traverses between Jagtial-Karimnagar-Warangal-Khammam.