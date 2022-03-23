STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special Court acquits former Telangana MP Rajaiah, wife and son of abetment charges

Rajaiah’s daughter-in-law Sarika and his three grandsons were burnt alive in their bedroom at the Congress leader’s house in Hanamkonda.

Published: 23rd March 2022 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Sessions Judge for Trial of Criminal Cases Relating to Elected MPs and MLAs at Hyderabad on Tuesday acquitted former Congress MP Sircilla Rajaiah and his son Anil and wife Madhavi in a case in which they were accused of having abetted the suicide of his daughter-in-law and three young grandsons in Hanamkonda in 2015. 

Rajaiah’s daughter-in-law Sarika and his three grandsons were burnt alive in their bedroom at the Congress leader’s house in Hanamkonda. They died in a fire and an explosion that followed an LPG leak in the early hours on November 4, 2015.

After Sarika’s parents lodged a complaint, Subedari Police Station in Warangal had registered a case against the former parliamentarian, his wife and son under Sections 498A (harassment for dowry) and 306 (abetment to suicide) of IPC and under Section 174 (suspicious death) of CrPC. The police then arrested Rajaiah and his wife Madhavi and son Anil. A local court had granted bail to the accused on February 4, 2016. 

Later, the case was transferred to Hyderabad in 2020, and as per the directions of the Supreme Court, the Special Court for Trial of Criminal Cases Relating to Elected MPs and MLAs conducted the trial and acquitted all the accused as the prosecution failed to prove that they had abetted suicide.

